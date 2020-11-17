Wanted: 550 volunteers willing and able to fight wildfires in 2021

The Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has begun recruiting to add 550 volunteer firefighters for next summer’s fire season.

“Firefighters do important work that protects our communities and natural resources. We are looking for motivated and capable individuals who can do strenuous outdoor work and have the desire to serve our state to apply to be part of our firefighting team,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a statement.

There is little question the help is needed: In 2020, there have been over 1,850 wildfire calls.

“Having trained firefighters ready to respond is key to protecting our state’s livelihoods and communities,” Franz said. “Their work is incredibly valuable to me and all of our state’s citizens.”

Seasonal firefighters may have the opportunity to work into October when conditions dictate. Those applying for volunteer spots for the first time may be able to fill in starting mid-June to mid-September. Returning firefighters will have the opportunity to do so starting in April.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Applicants will have a variety of roles offered to them. Those interested can visit DNR’s website www.dnr.wa.gov/employment to scan firefighting job descriptions.