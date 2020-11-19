Job candidate arrested on child rape charge during State Patrol interview, WA cops say

A job application process took a wrong turn when the candidate got arrested.

A job applicant was applying for a civilian-level job with the Washington State Patrol at its headquarters in Olympia and was arrested during his interview, WSP told McClatchy News in an email.

“On November 17th, a person in the application process for a civilian job with the WSP disclosed information that raised concerns of criminal activity,” Sergeant Darren Wright, the public information officer, said. “An investigation was initiated and as a result of that investigation the subject was arrested.”

The 31-year-old man was arrested on two counts of rape of a child, officials said. He was booked in the Thurston County Jail.

The State Patrol spokesman said the man’s name was not available at this time.