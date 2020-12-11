Pot testing lab fudged numbers about marijuana potency, Washington board says

A Washington lab’s license to test the quality of marijuana has been suspended after it was found to have falsified testing data and tried to destroy evidence of the crime, according to the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Praxis Laboratory in Centralia lied about how much THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana that gets the user high, was in 1,200 samples of weed, a news release from the agency said. The lab labeled the products as having more THC than there actually was, according to the release.

Praxis Laboratory did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

“Labeling cannabis with falsely high THC potency levels is a form of consumer deception and is prohibited under Washington law,” the release said. “Because of this, cannabis users seeking more pronounced psychoactive results may choose to buy cannabis with higher levels of THC.”

The lab’s owner also “attempted to destroy evidence of falsified data in an effort to obstruct LCB’s ability to conduct a complete investigation,” according to the news release.

On Thursday, the agency issued a summary suspension of the lab’s certification, which is effective for 180 days, the release said. After the summary suspension is up, the agency “will seek permanent revocation of the ‘marijuana laboratory’ certification due to fraud and the subsequent investigation obstruction,” according to the release.