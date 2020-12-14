A white Christmas in Washington? What the Farmer’s Almanac predicts for your city

Dreaming of a white Christmas in Washington this year? The Farmer’s Almanac released a tool that predicts an area’s chances of getting snow.

The more than 200-year-old publication is using its long-range weather forecasts to predict which areas of the U.S. will see snow on Dec. 25 this year.

What’s the outlook for Washington? It depends on where you live.

The almanac predicted the Pacific Northwest has “sunny, clear skies on the menu for Christmas Day.” But it’s a large region, so diving deeper into the forecast will give a clearer picture of what’s in store.

Seattle, known for its wet weather, actually won’t see any precipitation on Dec. 25, the almanac predicts. The same is true for most of the cities on the west side of the Cascades, including Bellingham, Tacoma, Vancouver and Olympia, according to the almanac’s tool.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But across the mountains, snow is more likely to fall on Christmas Day, the almanac predicts. Central Washington, including cities like Ellensburg, Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum, will likely get a white Christmas.

Eastern Washington will also likely get snow on Dec. 25, including the Tri-Cities, Spokane, Pullman, Walla Walla and Chewelah, so skiers and snowboarders will have fresh snow to shred on Christmas, the almanac predicts.

Earlier this year, the almanac released its winter outlook, which predicted above-average snowfall for the heartland and cold temperatures in the upper Midwest.

The Farmers’ Almanac is an annual publication that makes long-range weather forecasts for the U.S. and Canada. It relies on a mysterious formula that considers “sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, the position of the planets and a variety of other factors.”

The almanac says its predictions are about 80% accurate, but a study by a professor at the University of Illinois found that only 51.9% of its monthly precipitation forecasts and 50.7% of its monthly temperature forecasts were accurate, McClatchy News previously reported.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER