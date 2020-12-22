Evacuations ordered as train derails near Custer; I-5 halted

A train has derailed in the Custer area and residents and visitors within a half-mile need to evacuate, according to Whatcom County Public Works and Washington State Patrol.

The train, carrying crude oil, derailed shortly around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Custer area, according to Courtney Wallace, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesperson. It is a BNSF train and track, Wallace said.

Wallace said initial reports show that three to five tank cars derailed and there is a fire near the end of the train.

Wallace said the first priority is safety issues and BNSF is working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation.

She said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Public works is closing Grandview Road at Portal Way and Main Street at Portal Way, it announced on Twitter.

Interstate 5 has been closed between Grandview Road and Birch Bay Lynden Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Smoke rises near Custer after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed Tuesday, Dec. 22. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Detours for the area are State Route 548 (Grandview), which will take drivers along the west side to and from Blaine, according to WSDOT. The agency advised people to exit the interstate early to avoid the backup at the closure point.

State Route 539, or the Mount Baker Highway, will take drivers to the east side to and from the Lynden area, WSDOT said.

Public works asked people to avoid the Custer area.

This train is carrying crude oil. ALL residents and visitors within 1/2 mile need to evacuate the area! https://t.co/mDqsHsuinn — Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) December 22, 2020

