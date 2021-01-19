Washington state
Washington’s HealthPlanFinder used by more than 2 million in 2020
More Washingtonians sought out solutions to health care insurance coverage in 2020 than ever before.
A record number of Washington residents secured health coverage through Washington’s Healthplanfinder. About 2 million residents received free or low-cost Apple Health coverage, and the remaining 215,000 enrolled in qualified health plans.
This past December saw an average of 1,500 individuals a day enrolled in Apple Health, according to the state’s health care exchange.
“The numbers reflect the need of Washingtonians losing their employer-sponsored health coverage because of the pandemic,” Exchange CEO Pam MacEwan said in a statement.
