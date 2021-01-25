Youngest Green River Killer victim named decades after body found, WA officials say

In this Feb. 18, 2011, photo, Green River Killer Gary Ridgway listens during his arraignment on charges of murder in the 1982 death of Rebecca “Becky” Marrero at the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent., Washington. Genetic genealogy helped identify the youngest known victim of Ridgway — the Pacific Northwest serial killer who admitted killing dozens of women and girls — after her remains were found almost 37 years ago near a baseball field south of Seattle. Wendy Stephens was 14 and had run away from her home in Denver in 1983, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. AP

The victim of one of the Northwest’s most notable serial killers who was found nearly four decades ago has been identified, according to a news release from the King County (Washington) Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Ridgway, also known as the Green River Killer, went on a killing spree in the early 1980’s, which resulted in the deaths of at least 49 women, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Ridgway was convicted of 49 counts of murder in the early 2000’s, according to the release.

At the time of Ridgway’s guilty plea, four victims were unidentified, the release said.

The 24th victim, who has been referred to as “Jane Doe” since she was found in SeaTac in 1984, was identified as Wendy Stephens by the King County Sheriff’s Office, a forensic anthropologist and the DNA Doe Project. She was a 14-year-old who ran away from her home in Denver in 1983, the release said.

Officials believe Wendy is Ridgway’s youngest victim. Detectives and forensic scientists were able to identify her using DNA and genealogical technology, according to the release.

“Ridgway’s murderous spree left a trail of profound grief for so many families of murdered and missing women,” Dan Satterberg, King County prosecuting attorney, said in a statement. “His crimes left an impact on our community that continues today.”