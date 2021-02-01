Washington state

Convicted felon in stolen car had 150 other car keys when arrested, Washington cops say

Police in Washington spotted two people sitting in a stolen car and found quite the collection of keys on the driver along with a few weapons, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers ordered the 32-year-old man, who was in the driver seat, and the 31-year-old woman to get out of the car and took them into custody, the release said. During a search of the driver, a bullet fell out of his pants and a stun gun was found in his pocket, according to the release.

Then officers searched the stolen car and found a loaded handgun, which was not registered to the driver or passenger, the release said. They also found another stun gun, a fixed-blade knife and 150 car keys, according to the release.

Officers released the passenger and booked the driver, a convicted felon, for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, the release said.

The release did not name the suspect.

