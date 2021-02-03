Washington state

Washington State Historical Society plan 2 virtual events for Black History Month

The Washington State Historical Society’s efforts to make the celebration of Black History a year-round venture will include two free online lectures in the month of February when Black History is celebrated nationally.

“African American history in the state of Washington is extensive, abundant, and empowering,” LaNesha DeBardelaben, executive director of Northwest African American Museum, said in a statement.

“The remarkable legacies of Black luminaries George Bush and Jacob Lawrence, in particular, are full of inspiration. Their achievements and creativity have made our state a better and more beautiful place for all.”

Here’s what the historical society has planned.

A History of Hip Hop in Seattle

Details: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. Virtual event via Facebook Live @HistoryMuseum. Free. Suitable for all ages.

Daudi Abe will talk about the development and influence of Seattle’s hip hop and rapper culture. Abe is a graduate of University of Washington and a professor at Seattle Central College who wrote “Emerald Street: A History of Hip Hop in Seattle.” Participants will be able to ask Abe questions via the Facebook comments function.

George Bush, Jacob Lawrence, and the impact of Black pioneers

Details: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Virtual event via Facebook Live @HistoryMuseum. Free. Suitable for all ages.

Tune in for conversations between Jason Turner, museum educator at the Northwest African American Museum; Gwen Whiting, lead exhibitions curator at the historical society; Leslie King-Hammond, a Jacob Lawrence scholar and founding director of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art; and Beth Turner, author of “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle.“

Lawrence was one of the first nationally recognized Black artists. He taught at the UW and lived much of his life in Seattle. His works are held in prestigious museums worldwide.

George Bush was the first Black pioneer to settle in what is now Washington, the Tumwater area, and his migration is the subject of a series of paintings by Lawrence, which were commissioned by the state of Washington and held in the Washington State Historical Society’s collections.

The Washington State Historical Society embarked on its Washington Black History Project after it received state funding in 2020to research, explore, share and celebrate the history of Black Washingtonians. WSHS convened an advisory committee to lead the process, and together they have developed a scope of work and objectives.

Among the projects, a new monument will be installed on the Capitol Campus in Olympia to commemorate George Bush and his son Owen Bush. A bronze plaque on a granite pedestal will be placed near the World War II monument. The Bush monument will face a tree grown from root stock from Bush Prairie, near Tumwater; the tree grew from stock that Bush carried with him from his home in Missouri.

For more information on these events and other things involving the WSHS, go to the Washington State Historical Society’s website..

Profile Image of Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond
Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond, and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years, mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas, where I am from. I’m excited to be a part of the Pacific Northwest sports scene. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT
  Comments  

Washington state

18-year-old charged in shooting death of his stepfather

February 03, 2021 5:36 AM

Washington state

Mason County sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to assault

February 03, 2021 5:24 AM

Washington state

Man suspected of killing Othello women could be deported

February 03, 2021 5:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service