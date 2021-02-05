Washington state

Craving something sweet? Yelp says this is the best dessert spot in Washington

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2011, file photo, the logo of the online reviews website Yelp is shown in neon on a wall at the company’s Manhattan offices in New York. Yelp this week released a list of top dessert spots in each state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2011, file photo, the logo of the online reviews website Yelp is shown in neon on a wall at the company’s Manhattan offices in New York. Yelp this week released a list of top dessert spots in each state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Kathy Willens AP

If you’ve got the craving for something sweet, there’s one spot in Washington that takes the cake when it comes to dessert, according to a new report from Yelp.

Macadons, a Seattle shop specializing in macarons and ice cream, was named the best dessert spot in the state by Yelp.

The restaurant review site said it compiled the list after examining businesses that sell cakes, ice cream, doughnuts and other goodies. The dessert spot rankings were based on the “total volume and ratings of reviews,” according to results released Tuesday.

Macadons, or “Macarons by Donna,” takes its own spin on the classic French dessert by adding “a unique Asian flair,” according to the business’s website. The cookies are infused with classic Asian flavors, “such as Taro, Durian, Lychee, Green Tea, and other non-traditional flavors,” the website says.

Reviewers raved about the flavor and texture of Macadons’ cookies and ice cream, with Thai Tea commonly mentioned as one of the top flavors, according to Yelp.

Macadons’ Yelp page bears a badge as a woman- and minority-owned business. Its page also says it’s “gluten-free friendly.”

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  

Business

Seattle cruise season hit after Canada bans cruise ships

February 05, 2021 9:38 AM

Washington state

Clark Co. deputies shoot, criticially wound suspect

February 05, 2021 9:03 AM

Business

Judge: Police budget cuts risk violating federal agreement

February 05, 2021 7:58 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service