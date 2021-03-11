State will enter Phase 3 March 22, professional sports to welcome fans

General Manager Jerry Dipoto takes a bundle of fan cutouts after the final game of the Mariners’ 2020 season. The cutouts were the only baseball fans allowed at T-Mobile Park last year, but Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that fans can return at 25 percent capacity for Seattle’s April 1 home opener. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

The entire state will advance March 22 to Phase 3 of the state’s “Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery” plan, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday, as he provided the initial, long-awaited details for the new phase.

In Phase 3, outdoor professional sports can welcome back fans at 25% capacity, according to Inslee’s office, while capacity for indoor activities such as dining at restaurants, attending worship services, and shopping at retail stores will double to 50% occupancy.

The plan will also revert to a county-by-county approach as of March 22, rather than the regional approach the state’s been using for the last two months.

The governor introduced his Healthy Washington plan in early January and it has shifted since. Before January, counties progressed through the state’s former four-phase, county-by-county “Safe Start” reopening plan, which was paused in summer, before statewide restrictions were introduced in November during a surge in cases.

What’s in Phase 3

All restrictions in Phase 2 will be in some way expanded in Phase 3, according to Inslee’s office. That includes restaurants, gyms, retail, movie theaters, and professional and personal services.

Up to 50 percent occupancy will be allowed for indoor activities that were allowed in Phase 2. Up to 400 people will be allowed for indoor and outdoor activities with physical distancing and masking in place, according to the governor’s office. That limit applies to events other than sports.

“More details are still being hammered out, but we are committed to entering Phase 3 on March 22 and giving people this information in advance,” spokesperson Mike Faulk wrote in an email to McClatchy.

Fans will be able to attend outdoor professional sporting events at 25 percent capacity, with physical distancing and mask-wearing in place, in time for the Seattle Mariners home opener against the San Francisco Giants April 1.

The same capacity will be allowed for high school sports, motor sports, rodeos, and other outdoor spectator events, according to Inslee’s office.

The expanded capacity for fans at high school and youth sporting events will take effect early, on March 18.

Metrics and logistics

Every county will enter Phase 3 come March 22, according to the governor’s office.

The state will use two metrics to evaluate counties: new cases and new COVID-19 hospitalizations. If a county misses one or both of the metrics, it will backslide one phase.

The threshold for staying in Phase 3 differs based on a county’s population. A county with more than 50,000 residents will be able to stay in Phase 3 if it’s had:

fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks; and

fewer than five new hospitalizations per 100,000 over one week.

Different metrics apply to counties with fewer than 50,000 people, which are: Pacific, Klickitat, Asotin, Adams, San Juan, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Lincoln, Ferry, Wahkiakum, Columbia, Kittitas, Stevens, Douglas, Okanogan, Jefferson, and Garfield counties.

For those counties to stay in Phase 3:

new cases over two weeks need to stay below 30; and

new hospitalizations over one week need to stay under three.

People who are incarcerated in state or federal facilities won’t be counted in county case rates during evaluation, according to the governor’s office.

There’s a statewide backstop, too: If the state’s ICU capacity rises above 90 percent, the whole state reverts to Phase 1. And, the governor’s office notes, the state Department of Health has the authority to move counties at its discretion if it’s appropriate.

The state will evaluate counties every three weeks, on Mondays. The first evaluation will be scheduled for April 12. Changes to county phases will take effect on Fridays, according to the governor’s office.

This story will be updated.