After 101 years, popular Washington candy company will close by June

A century ago, two immigrants came to the U.S. as refugees and bought a Washington apple orchard, leading to the creation of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic treats.

But the maker of Aplets and Cotlets announced it would close by June 2021, according to a news release from Liberty Orchards Company.

Founded in 1920 by Armenian immigrants, the small apple orchard turned into the family-owned company, which produces Aplets, “an apple and walnut confection based on locuom,” and Cotlets, “made with apricots and walnuts,” along with many other treats, the release says.

Liberty Orchards is seeking a buyer for “the brands, the production equipment, and the factory and warehouse buildings.”

“The company’s Board of Directors and Shareholders wish to thank its many employees, its long-time suppliers, the people of Cashmere, Washington, where the factory and retail store are located, and its customers from around the globe for their loyalty over the last century,” the release said.