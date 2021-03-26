‘Double Stuf Stoneo,’ other illegally packaged edibles found during stop, WA cops say

Washington state troopers found 20 pounds of edibles packaged in a way that violates state marijuana laws while arresting a driver on a DUI charge. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant

A routine traffic stop in Washington led to a DUI arrest and the discovery of a large amount of illegally packaged marijuana-infused edibles, police say.

A Washington State Patrol trooper stopped a driver suspected of “aggressive speeding” on Interstate 5 in Skagit County on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rocky Oliphant, a spokesperson for WSP.

The trooper determined the driver was under the influence of drugs and arrested him on a DUI charge, Oliphant told McClatchy News during a phone interview.

A Trooper in Skagit County yesterday arrested a driver for DUI on I-5 just north of the Skagit/Snohomish County line. During the course of the investigation Troopers located over 20 pounds of THC edibles. These were packaged in a way that is not permitted in Washington State. pic.twitter.com/fKVXJEp1OI — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) March 25, 2021

“During the course of the investigation[,] troopers located over 20 pounds of THC edibles,” the tweet reads.

The driver was also arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, Oliphant said. Washington allows up to 8 ounces of non-commercial distribution of edibles by a person 21 or older, according to state law.

Not only did the driver have 40 times the legal amount of edibles he could distribute, the products “were packaged in a way that is not permitted in Washington,” according to the tweet.

Photos tweeted by Oliphant showed one package labeled “Double Stuf Stoneo” and another that simply used the brand name “Doritos.”

“Seeing this packaging is really concerning for us,” Oliphant said. “This kind of packaging makes it harder for us and parents to keep kids safe.”

Police say these products violate several provisions of the state’s marijuana laws, especially regarding labels and packaging, because:

The maximum number of servings in a package of marijuana-infused edibles is 10, or 100 milligrams per package. The Doritos are labeled as having “600 mg.”

The packages include bubble-type or other cartoon-like font

They show a design, brand, or name that resembles a noncannabis consumer product that is marketed to people under 21

It’s not clear where the products were manufactured, but Oliphant said a “CA” label on the Doritos package may indicate the products are from California.

The driver was not booked into jail, but WSP referred the charges to the Skagit County Attorney’s Office, Oliphant said. Officials have not released his name.