Looking for a great dish of Jamaican jerk chicken? Try this WA restaurant, Yelp says

JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPHJerk chicken with rice and beans, steamed vegetables and fried plantains are on the menu at J&F Caribbean Delight. jvorhees@macon.com

Craving ackee and saltfish? Lovers of Jamaican food should look no further than this Washington restaurant.

Taste of the Caribbean in Seattle landed on Yelp’s all-time list of “Must Try Jamaican Eateries” across the U.S. and Canada, and is ranked the best in the Evergreen State.

The restaurant joins the nation’s top-rated diners that serve up tasty beef patties, jerk chicken and curried goat, among other Jamaican classics. To come up with its rankings, Yelp said it looked at businesses in the Jamaican category with the largest total volume of reviews and their ratings.

Taste of the Caribbean opened its doors in April 2013 and it’s since developed a sizable fan base - Yelp reviewers raved about its Jamaican classics, including fried plantains, curry, festival and dumplings.

“My favorites are the fried plantains (best I’ve had--I love them so much), festival, saltfish fritters, and the curry ... If you haven’t been, definitely get the sampler and a plate of curry. “

“I super loved the ‘dumplings’ which are more like a fried doughnut.”

Others spoke highly of the restaurant’s authenticity.

“The most authentic Jamaican food I’ve had outside of Jamaica! The Jerk chicken is perfectly juicy and well-seasoned with a hint of spice,” one user wrote.

Another review read: “When moving to Seattle, I was looking for somewhere that had amazing authentic Caribbean food. I grew up eating a lot of Caribbean food so it was so nice to have found this place.”