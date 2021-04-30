Mansion on 10 acres listed for $19 million in Washington includes barn. Look inside

This is the first time in a decade that “Dawson’s Ridge” has landed on the market. Screen grab from Realtor.com

For the first time in a decade, a mansion with stunning panoramic views showcasing the beauty of Camas, Washington, has landed on the market for $18.9 million.

The estate, which rests on 10.6 acres, is an “old-world, French Chateau, meets modern-day style” retreat, the listing said.

“Every element of the home was personally selected to unite durability with fine detailing, casual and formal living spaces, and elegance with whimsy,” the listing describes. “The entry portico of full brick steps up from a rounded driveway, featuring a large fountain, ample parking and an over-sized garage. A solid over-sized front door invites you into a pristine, towering foyer featuring a grand, curved central staircase made of marble and fir, soaring up to an illuminated 35 ft cove ceiling, highlighted by an exquisite Chandi chandelier.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The main house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms along with a bathroom in the four-plus car garage. A barn that includes a studio apartment, hay loft, four stables and garage is also on the property for guests or extended family, Realtor.com said.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com







“Nearby benefits include easy drives to downtown Portland, Central Oregon, the West Coast shorelines, mountains, deserts, valleys, high prairies, wine country and varying bodies of water,” the listing said.

Camas, which has a population of just under 25,000, is about 30 miles from Portland and less than 120 miles from Olympia.