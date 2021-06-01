14-year-old swept away while swimming with friend off Washington coast, officials say

The Coast Guard has suspended a search for a 14-year-old boy who was swept away by a current off the Washington coast near Long Beach. The United States Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a 14-year-old boy reported missing after swimming with a friend on the Washington coast, officials said.

The teen’s friend reported him missing Monday afternoon after he lost sight of him offshore near Long Beach, according to a news release from the 13th District Pacific Northwest.

The friend told officials the 14-year-old was last seen in a red swimmers cap, a gray T-shirt and black swim shorts, officials said. Search crews from the Coast Guard and multiple other agencies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m., using a helicopter and lifeboat to find the teen.

#BREAKING: #USCG and partner agencies are searching for a 14yo male reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, WA. He was last seen wearing a red cap, grey shirt, and black trunks. Follow for updates. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 31, 2021

Officials searched an area of 52 square miles, completing eight searches in about 18 hours, according to the release. The search was suspended just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

“Suspending search efforts is always an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision, especially when involving children,” Capt. Nathan Coulter, chief of incident management for the 13th Coast Guard District, said in the release. “This was a real tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man involved.”