You can visit Washington state parks for free on 4 days in June. Here’s what to know

A sign points the way to Puget Sound at Dash Point State Park. A government shutdown would mean closure of parks across Washington. Staff writer

You can visit Washington’s state parks for free on four days in June, and the first is quickly approaching.

Park visitors typically need a $10 day pass to go to sites managed by Washington State Parks of the Washington Department of Natural Resources. On 12 days over the year, however, they are free to visit.

Saturday June 5 will be the first day of the month that visitors won’t need a pass, in honor of National Trails Day.

“National Trails Day is a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service,” the American Hiking Society said on its website. “Thousands of hikers, bikers, rowers, horseback riders, trail clubs, federal and local agencies, land trusts, and businesses come together.”

The next free days will be June 12, June 13 and June 19, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

State officials recently added Juneteenth as a free day to honor the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was read to enslaved people in Texas, the final state where it was read out loud. Juneteenth is “one of the most important days in Black American history,” officials said.

“On Saturday, June 19, visitors will not need to display a Discover Pass for day-use parking,” Washington State Parks said in a news release. “The new designation reflects a commitment among state lands agencies to promote diversity, equity and inclusion as core values.”

Discover Passes cost $30 annually or $10 for one-day access to the state parks. Park visitors are typically required to display their passes in their cars.

There will be eight more free days this year:

June 5 — National Trails Day

June 12 — National Get Outdoors Day

June 13 — Free Fishing Day

June 19 — Juneteenth

Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday

Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Nov. 26 — Autumn Day