Man shoots, kills neighbor during dispute over noisy driving, Washington officials say

Presley Mileck of Battle Ground, Washington, faces a murder charge after officials say he allegedly killed his neighbor Timothy Thomas for loudly revving his engine. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Washington man was arrested after officials said he shot and killed a neighbor for revving his engine too loudly.

Clark County deputies said they responded Tuesday to reports of gunshots and arrived on the scene to find a dead person, according to a news release.

Presley Daniel Mileck, 50, is accused of shooting Timothy Thomas, 39, on Tuesday afternoon after investigators said he confronted his neighbor about revving his car engine, The Columbian reported.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody “nearby peacefully,” authorities said in the news release.

Mileck faces a first-degree murder charge and his bail was set at $1 million, according to The Columbian. Mileck’s wife, Jocelyn Mileck, called police to report the noisy driving and Presley Mileck went to confront the man, according to an affidavit of probable cause, the publication reported.

Jocelyn Mileck said she heard “loud yelling followed by several gunshots” while she was on the phone and Presley Mileck returned home “distraught and inconsolable with a gun in his hand,” KGW reported.

Police said they found Thomas’ body and he had been shot multiple times, according to court records, the station reported.