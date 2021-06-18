Washington state

After police officer killed aiding drivers on I-5, man arrested for stealing her car

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

A 49-year-old Seattle man has been arrested, accused of stealing the vehicle of an off-duty Seattle police officer earlier this week after she was struck by a car and killed while assisting people involved in a crash.

The Seattle Times reports the man was arrested by the Washington State Patrol and Seattle Police Department SWAT team late Thursday evening in a hotel in Bellevue.

He was taken into custody on investigation of felony hit-and-run, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm and identity theft.

Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris died Sunday after being struck while helping people involved in a three-car collision in Seattle. The man arrested, according to the State Patrol, is the driver of one of those three cars.

Harris was driving home after a weekend shift when she came across the crash scene and was killed after getting out of her car, according to Seattle police and the State Patrol.

