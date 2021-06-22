Washington state

County declines to charge officers after their murder suspect dies in Washington jail

The Associated Press

A Kitsap Coutny, Wash. prosecutor has declined to file charges in the death of a mentally ill murder suspect at a jail.
A Kitsap Coutny, Wash. prosecutor has declined to file charges in the death of a mentally ill murder suspect at a jail. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/THE FRESNO BEE Fresno Bee Staff Photo
PORT ORCHARD, Wash.

The Kitsap County prosecutor said he won’t file charges against corrections officers involved in last year’s death of a mentally ill murder suspect at the jail.

Prosecutor Chad Enright wrote in a memorandum that Sean Howell’s death could not be ruled “justified,” as that requires intent to kill, the Kitsap Sun reported.

“The evidence, instead, leads to the factual conclusion that Howell was unintentionally killed when corrections officers attempted to subdue and restrain him,” Enright wrote. “If a person accidentally kills another while engaging in the lawful use of force, the killing is excusable, not justifiable.”

A Washington State Patrol-led investigation by the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team found that the sheriff’s office had failed to train corrections officers to properly use the “restraint chair” cited in Howell’s death. Investigators noted that restraint chairs — like the SureGuard chair used in the jail — had been linked to inmate deaths across the country.

Sheriff Gary Simpson said an assessment of jail practices is underway by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

  Comments  

Washington state

Sex offender sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn

June 22, 2021 11:42 AM

Washington state

Motorcycle jumper died of blunt force trauma during crash

June 22, 2021 11:42 AM

National

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

June 22, 2021 11:42 AM

Washington state

Seattle man sentenced for setting police car on fire

June 22, 2021 11:42 AM

Washington state

Search for man in Lake Washington now recovery mission

June 22, 2021 11:42 AM

Washington state

Oregon lawmakers pass amendment to ‘pause’ evictions

June 22, 2021 11:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service