Washington state

Washington man pleads not guilty in court for crash that killed 3 teenage girls

The Associated Press

Judge’s gavel.
Judge’s gavel. Getty Images
VANCOUVER, Wash.

A La Center, Washington motorist whom authorities say was likely drunk when he killed three teenage girls was arraigned Friday.

David Zarb entered not-guilty pleas in Clark County Superior Court to three counts of vehicular homicide, The Columbian reported.

Zarb’s charges were amended after two 15-year-olds, Emi Yato and Harumi Yato, both of Yacolt, Washington died at Portland, Oregon hospitals in the week following the June 14 crash.

Sixteen-year-old Ivy Hunt of Napavine, Washington died at the scene. Another passenger in the teens’ car, 66-year-old Danlette Yato of Yacolt, suffered minor injuries.

Zarb is out of custody, after previously posting bond. His bail was set at $500,000.

Zarb confirmed for Judge Gregory Gonzales that he was wearing a bracelet that monitors alcohol consumption. The judge reiterated that Zarb is not to use alcohol or drugs.

Washington State Patrol troopers say Zarb drove his northbound Ford F-150 pickup across the center line of state Highway 503 and struck a southbound Mazda 3 sedan, driven by Harumi Yato, at Gabriel Road on that afternoon.

Zarb allegedly told first responders he had consumed several alcoholic drinks at a friend’s house and at a Battle Ground, Washington restaurant before driving, according to an updated probable cause affidavit.

  Comments  

Business

Washington cherry pickers work to save crop in heat wave

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service