These Washington tribes take next steps in allowing sports betting by the NFL season

Gov. Jay Inslee signed 15 tribal sports wagering compacts this week, the most recent step in paving the way for Washington state tribes to begin allowing sports betting at tribal casinos.

The tribes will send the compacts signed Tuesday, July 6, to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland for consideration. The Department of Interior has 45 days to take action once they receive them. Each compact amendment must be entered into the Federal Register before it is effective and tribes receive licenses from the Washington State Gambling Commission.

“People are very excited. We have worked diligently to bring sports betting to Washington by the start of football season,” said Executive Director of the Washington Indian Gaming Association Rebecca George, a citizen of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe.

The Washington State Gambling Commission unanimously approved the 15 negotiated tribal compact agreements at its June 10 public meeting. Tribes with approved compacts include the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, Cowlitz Indian Tribe, Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, Kalispel Tribe of Indians, Lummi Nation, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Shoalwater Bay Tribe, Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Spokane Tribe of Indians, Squaxin Island Tribe, Stillaguamish Tribe, Suquamish Tribe, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and Tulalip Tribes. The Skokomish Indian Tribe submitted a compact to the commission that was approved Thursday, July 8, and to will be submitted to the governor for review.

“Tribal communities and the Washington Indian Gaming Association are excited about Gov. Inslee and tribal chairs signing the sports betting compact amendments this week. With over 70% bipartisan support of the legislature, a unanimous vote of the WSGC, and now full support of the governor’s office, this action is further confirmation that the state and the tribes agree that our tribal gaming system is safe, regulated and responsible, and that it works well for Washington state residents,” George said.

Previously, sports wagering was illegal except under very restricted conditions. Tribes have been working on sports betting compacts for years, George said, but the state constitution deems all gambling illegal unless it is explicitly allowed by state law.

On March 25, 2020, Inslee signed House Bill 2638, adding the legislation into law. The bill was passed by super-majorities in both the state Senate and House with strong bipartisan support.

“We have tribal, state and federal government regulations. We work hand and hand with legislature and are one of, if not the most, regulated industries in the country,” George said. “The revenues generated from Indian gaming stay in Washington, creating thousands of jobs and benefiting communities across our state.”

All 29 federally recognized tribes in the state of Washington have a Class III gaming compact, with 22 tribes operating 29 gaming facilities in the state. In 2017, the Washington State Indian economy yielded more than $5.3 billion in gross state product and provided 37,000 jobs, with 70% of employees being non-tribal members, according to the Washington Indian Gaming Association. Combined, tribes are one of the state’s top 10 employers. Revenue funds services such as education, infrastructure investments and charitable donations both on and off reservations.

There is no timeline for compacts to be negotiated, tribes can negotiate sports wagering compact amendments, or any amendment, if and when they choose. The commission expects other casino-operating tribes will eventually seek sports wagering amendments.

The commission shares tribes’ goal for the rules to be effective in time for the beginning of the 2021 NFL season. They approved initial rules allowing the tribes and state to address policy concerns set out by the Gambling Act on licensing, agency funding, regulation, criminal enforcement, money laundering, sport integrity and responsible and problem gambling. A public meeting to approve the final rules will be held on July 28.