Washington state

Heat wave triggers surge in illnesses caused by eating oysters, Washington officials say

Warmer temperatures caused an outbreak in bacteria, which is primarily found in raw and undercooked oysters - leading to the highest number of Vibriosis cases in Washington for the month of July.
Warmer temperatures caused an outbreak in bacteria, which is primarily found in raw and undercooked oysters - leading to the highest number of Vibriosis cases in Washington for the month of July. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

A record number of people have fallen ill after high temperatures spurred “rapid growth” of a bacteria found in oysters, Washington health officials said.

Fifty-two people contracted Vibriosis, caused by bacteria called Vibrio, after eating raw or undercooked oysters: the highest number of people historically recorded in the state in the month of July, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Health.

“Another effect of the recent heat wave is the presence of conditions conducive to Vibrio infections . It’s important that when we eat seafood we take simple steps to stay healthy, ” Todd Phillips, director of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, said in the release.

Vibrio thrives in warm environments. And the combination of the recent heat wave and low tides, specifically at noon, has helped the bacteria grow, increasing the risk of illness in people who eat raw or undercooked oysters, the department said.

Vibriosis causes “diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and chills,” which tend to be mild or moderate, according to the release. Symptoms usually appear between four hours and four days after consuming raw or undercooked oysters.

Most people get sick within a day of eating raw or undercooked seafood and the illness lasts about two to three days, according to the release.

People with weakened immune systems or liver disease are more likely to contract the illness, the department said.

Here’s how you can prevent contracting Vibriosis:

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  

National

Seattle bishop replacing retiring Catholic bishop in Reno

July 20, 2021 10:29 AM

Business

$5.5 million settlement reached in nurse lawsuit

July 20, 2021 10:28 AM

Business

United Airlines to halt service to Paine Field in Everett

July 20, 2021 10:28 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service