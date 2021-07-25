3 people killed, 5 injured in Seattle shootings early Sunday

Three people were fatally shot and five others were injured in four separate shootings in and around Seattle’s downtown area early Sunday morning, according to Seattle police.

At 1:48 a.m., a bar employee called 911 and reported a fight inside an establishment in the 2200 block of First Avenue, according to an item posted on the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. The fight spilled out into the street and parking lot. As police officers were breaking up the fight, they heard gunfire and quickly located a man who had been shot, says the blotter post. He died at the scene.

Then at 2:32 a.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about shootings in Pioneer Square. Arriving officers found multiple shooting scenes and located two men with gunshot wounds: One died at the scene and the second was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to the police blotter. Three people were also driven to hospitals in private vehicles before police or medics arrived. One of the people taken to Harborview later died, the post says.

The address on the Fire Department’s online list of call outs corresponds to the Trinity Nightclub. But the club’s general manager, who witnessed two people shooting at each other, said Trinity patrons weren’t involved and were kept inside until after the gunfire stopped.

Seattle police also learned of a shooting at 12th Avenue and South Main Street in the Chinatown International District after a woman showed up at a Bellevue hospital just before 3:30 a.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, says the blotter post. She reported the shooting had occurred around 1:40 a.m.

At 4:40 a.m., Seattle police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park, in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue on Capitol Hill. A man was driven to Harborview, and told police he’d been shot in the park after playing in a basketball game, according to the blotter.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crime tip line at 206-233-5000.

“This is what we’ve been talking about, the uptick in gun violence in 2020 into 2021,” Interim Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz said in a video about Sunday’s shootings that was posted to Twitter. “We’ve got to figure out a way to get the guns off the streets.”

Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center, said three male patients were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds, including one shot at the Pioneer Square scene who died. Two others, a 37-year-old man who was injured at Cal Anderson Park and was transferred to Harborview from Swedish Medical Center, and a male patient who walked into the emergency room, were both in satisfactory condition, she said.

No arrests had been announced in any of the shootings as of Sunday afternoon.

Officers were still at the Pioneer Square scene at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, with police cars and tape blocking South Washington Street at Second Avenue. An officer kneeled near yellow crime scene evidence markers, sealing items in manila envelopes. A black Nissan Sentra, with its back window shattered and what appeared to be a bullet hole on the right side of the front window, was parked in the middle of Yesler Way, near Second.

Guy Godefroy, the longtime general manager and DJ at Trinity Nightclub, went outside around 2 a.m. and saw a large crowd gathered outside the Stage Seattle nightclub on South Washington Street, about 400 feet to the southeast of Trinity.

“There was a big crowd and it didn’t look good,” Godefroy said in a Sunday phone interview. “There weren’t any cops in the neighborhood because they were responding to an incident in Belltown.”

As he watched, Godefroy said there was a fight in the parking lot across from Trinity and next door to Stage, followed by the sounds of gunfire. He ducked down behind a parked car and saw two people shooting at each other as they ran north on Occidental, then continued firing as they turned onto Yesler.

Godefroy said two people were killed, including one who died in the alley beneath the sign for the Stage nightclub. There were 300 to 400 people inside Trinity at the time and Godefroy said patrons were kept in the club’s main room until 2:30 a.m., after the gunfire had stopped.

According to a flier posted on the Stage Seattle Nightclub’s website, the club hosted the BIG City Jump Mega Hip Hop event that ran from 10 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.

A woman who works at a club nearby said the shooting occurred just as clubs in the area were closing, so many people were outside and walking to their cars at the time. People were waiting Sunday morning to retrieve their parked cars that were in the area cordoned off by police.

Of the 196 people shot in King County in the first six months of 2021, a number that does not include suicides, 42 died from their injuries, according to statistics released Thursday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The fatal shootings represent a 48% spike over the average for the same six-month span in 2017 through 2020. The total number of people shot, not including Sunday’s victims, represents a 61% increase compared with the average semi-annual figures in previous years, the statistics show.