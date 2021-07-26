Boa constrictors, pythons captured in Washington park — with a warning from officials

Camas Police officer Gary Manning holds a boa constrictor found in Lacamas Regional Park on July 22, 2021. Officials warn not to “release pets into the wild” after eight boa constrictors and pythons, which are not found in nature in Washington, were cleared from the area. City of Camas Twitter

Pythons and boa constrictors, which are generally not found in the Pacific Northwest wilderness, were found roaming a Washington park, officials said.

Someone reported seeing “large snakes” Thursday near a parking lot in Lacamas Regional Park, The Oregonian reported.

Camas Animal Control officer Bryan Caine and Camas police responded to the scene, where they found eight exotic reptiles, according to a tweet from the City of Camas and an email Caine sent to McClatchy News.

You’ve heard of other duties as assigned, well maybe not like this! With the help of Animal Control, Camas PD helped remove 8 python snakes from a Camas Park today. Folks please do not release pets into the wild! pic.twitter.com/dQ324trk9z — City of Camas, WA (@CityofCamas) July 22, 2021

The snakes were between 3 and 6 feet long, the Camas-Washougal Post-Record reported.

The city pleaded that people “not release pets into the wild,” the tweet said.

Pythons — found in Asia, Africa and Australia — are nonvenomous snakes that are not native to North or South America, Live Science, a science news website, reported. There are 41 species of pythons that grow to be between 24 inches and 30 feet, according to the Reptile Database.

Rubber pythons, which range from 14 to 30 inches, can be common in some areas of Washington, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Boa constrictors, found in tropical Central and South America, are nonvenomous snakes that grow up to 13 feet long, National Geographic says.