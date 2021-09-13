Pilot from Washington state among 6 people killed in crash of Alaska sightseeing plane

A college student reportedly died in a plane crash in Alaska.

According to a report from the 11Alive television station in Atlanta, Rachel McArthur, 20, of Woodstock, Georgia, was among six people killed in the crash of a sightseeing plane on Thursday.

A relative told 11Alive that she was a student at Coastal Carolina University.

11Alive reported that McArthur’s mother, Andrea, 55, who worked as a flight attendant for Delta for more than 30 years, was also on the plane.

The other passengers who died, according to The Associated Press, were Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois. The pilot was identified as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington.

According to the AP, the U.S. Coast Guard said the plane’s emergency signal was activated around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and a passing helicopter saw the wreckage and members of the Coast Guard found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. The AP reported there were no survivors.

The crash happened 12 miles northeast of Ketchikan in southeast Alaska, according to the AP, which reported the plane’s five passengers were on an excursion off a Holland America cruise to the Misty Fjords National Monument.