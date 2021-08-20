Washington state

Bear makes a visit to a Walla Walla backyard to snack on cat food, grapes

A bear climbed into a tree in the yard of a Walla Walla County home Thursday night.
A bear climbed into a tree in the yard of a Walla Walla County home Thursday night. Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office
Walla Walla, WA

A Walla Walla County resident got a surprise Thursday night after finding a bear in the yard.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home south of Walla Walla, near the corner of Kendal and Cottonwood roads, to find a bear up in a tree.

“It appears Ms. Bear couldn’t resist snacking on some tasty Walla Walla grapes and maybe a little cat food,” the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The bear eventually came down from her roost and made her way back to the Blue Mountains, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s officials advised people to be careful about leaving pet food outside because it can attract other wild animals.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Black bears are prevalent in the area, according to the Army Corps of Engineers of the Walla Walla District.

Bears may look to trash, bird feeders or pet food left out when other sources of food are scarce, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said. Normally it happens in the early spring or late in the fall.

The agency advises people who see a bear to:

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Washington state

Sheriff contracts COVID-19, still plans to fight mandates

August 20, 2021 1:32 PM

Business

Oregon requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

August 20, 2021 1:32 PM

Washington state

More evacuations issued for fire northwest of Naches

August 20, 2021 1:32 PM

Business

Tagged with tracker, Asian giant hornet leads state to nest

August 20, 2021 1:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service