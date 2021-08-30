Washington state
Son uses skateboard to stop woman attacking his mom with hatchet, Washington cops say
When a woman with a hatchet started attacking a mother and son, the son grabbed his skateboard, Washington police said.
The woman began yelling at the mom and son Saturday night after they picked up a $1 bill from the ground in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department said. The woman swung a hatchet at them, cutting the 40-year-old son on his shin, police said.
“The man then struck the suspect in the head with his skateboard allowing the two victims to escape,” police said Sunday in a news release.
The son needed to go to a hospital for his injuries. The 64-year-old mom did not have severe injuries and refused medical attention, police said.
Officials also took the woman to the hospital because she had a head wound, police said. She will be booked in the King County Jail after her release.
The Seattle Police Department did not identify the woman, mother or son.
