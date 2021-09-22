Map shows where the leaves will be most vibrant in Washington this fall

Rainbow Creek Trail is shown in this Sept. 23, 2020, photo in North Cascades National Park. Peak leaf peeping time in Washington begins middle of October, according to a 2021 prediction map by SmokyMountains.com. North Cascades National Park Service

Wednesday marks the first official day of autumn.

The weather is cooling off so grab your sweater, hot drink and get ready for leaf peeping. Spotting fall foliage in Washington this time of year isn’t hard.

A prediction map tracks changing leaves across the state. In Washington, leaves are already beginning to turn golden.

But the map is only a prediction. Leaves may change earlier or later depending on various factors including elevation, temperatures and soil moisture, the U.S. Forest Service says.

As of Sept. 20, much of the state is partially patchy, according to the 2021 Fall Foliage Prediction Map released by the SmokyMountains.com.

The state will reach peak fall foliage colors in the mid-October, though eastern parts of Washington will see changing colors much faster than the west.

A mountain range dividing the state in half is the reason.

The Cascade Mountain Range blocks the moisture from the west, causing less precipitation for the east, warmer summers and cooler winters, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.

Colorful fall leaves are impacted greatly by temperature and moisture, according to the U.S. Forest Service. But the vibrancy of autumn leaves also depend on other weather conditions.

“A succession of warm, sunny days and cool, crisp but not freezing nights seems to bring about the most spectacular color displays,” according to the forest service. “During these days, lots of sugars are produced in the leaf but the cool nights and the gradual closing of veins going into the leaf prevent these sugars from moving out.”

By Oct. 25, leaf peeping is past its peak.

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower,” French philosopher Albert Camus wrote.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021