WA eviction moratorium bridge extended again as counties work to distribute rental aid

Gov. Jay Inslee, seen here earlier this year, on Thursday extended Washington’s eviction moratorium. AP

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced the state of Washington is extending its eviction moratorium bridge for one more month.

The moratorium, originally set to expire at the end of September, now will expire at 11:59 p.m. October 31.

The extension was granted as counties continue working to get relief funds out to more renters.

The move comes after Seattle’s extension of its pandemic-related eviction moratoriums by an executive order of the mayor Tuesday. That measure now runs through Jan. 15 Mayor Jenny Durkan cited the current wave of Delta variant cases and the ongoing effort to distribute aid to tenants with rent debt as reasons for the city’s extension.

Washington is one of several states that enacted a moratorium against evictions as a result of the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on households, including hospitalizations, deaths and job loss or layoffs.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Evictions with a 60-day notice are still allowed when the landlord intends to sell or move into the property, or if an affidavit declares the tenant created health and safety problems.

Inslee has extended moratorium protections several times.

Through the end of July, landlords were prevented from evicting tenants for past-due rent during the pandemic until rental assistance and eviction resolution programs were in place in their county. As of Aug. 1, tenants were expected to either pay full rent unless a lower amount was negotiated, or to be actively seeking rental aid.

The state requires landlords to offer reasonable repayment plans to renters behind on rent during the pandemic before any eviction process, among other measures.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and The Seattle Times contributed to this report.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 3:07 PM.