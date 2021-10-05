U.S. Senate confirms first Native American federal judge in WA history

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., left, with Lauren J. King on June 9. King was appointed Tuesday, Oct. 5, to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Washington in the Seattle courthouse. Courtesy to McClatchy

The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm the appointment of Lauren J. King for the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 5. A citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation located in Oklahoma, King is the fourth Native American federal judge in the country and the first Native American federal judge in Washington state history.

“I rise today in support of the nomination of Lauren King to serve as U.S. District Court judge for the Western District of Washington in the Seattle courthouse,” said Sen. Patty Murray on the Senate floor ahead of the nomination Tuesday morning. “Ms. King is an immensely talented and experienced practitioner of the law, who I had the honor of recommending to the President for this position, and I am proud to be advocating for her confirmation here today.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on her nomination Thursday, Sept. 30, following her appointment by the Biden Administration May 12.

King practiced as a principal at Foster Garvey, P.C., based in Seattle since 2012 and chairs the firm’s Native American Law Practice Group. Before joining Foster Garvey, King was an associate at Byrnes Keller Cromwell LLP from 2010 to 2012 and at K&L Gates from 2008 to 2009.

She has served as a pro tem appellate judge for the Northwest Intertribal Court System since 2013, which adjudicates cases for its 24 member tribes. In that role, she has heard appeals in various Tribal courts on subjects ranging from child welfare cases and landlord-tenant disputes to procedural issues.

Appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in June 2020, King served as a commissioner at the Washington State Gambling Commission until June 2021.

King graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2008 and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Washington in 2004. She later taught Federal Indian Law at the Seattle University School of Law.

King’s nomination was supported by the National Congress of American Indians, National Native American Bar Association, Native American Rights Fund, Federal Bar Association Indian Law Section, Association on American Indian Affairs, Northwest Indian Bar Association, Washington State Gambling Commission, Northwest Tribal Court Judges Association, Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians, Seattle Indian Health Board, Muckleshoot Tribe, Suquamish Tribe, Spokane Tribe, Nez Perce Tribe and other organizations.

The United States District Court for the Western District of Washington is one of 94 U.S. District Courts. They are the general trial courts of the United States federal courts.

Prior to King’s confirmation, of the 890 federal judges, only three were Native American. King is the fourth current and sixth ever Native American judge in United States history.

“While this number is still too low, Ms. King’s confirmation would be an important step towards ensuring the members of federal judiciary reflect the diversity of our nation, and have critical experience and insight into the unique relationship between our federal government and Native Tribes,” Murray said.

According to the Native American Rights Fund, there would be at least 14 Native Americans serving as federal judges if the system reflected nationwide demographics.

Washington state is home to 29 federally recognized Tribes, Murray told the Senate.

“So it is not just important — but essential — that our federal judges understand the unique histories and perspectives of Native peoples, and the legal principles that protect and preserve Native American standing under federal law,” Murray said.