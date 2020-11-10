Veterans Day will be your last dry day before the long soggy sets in

Veterans Day is Wednesday, and it might be the last day in a long time you can leave your rain jacket at home.

“Wednesday is the driest and most quiet weather period over the next seven days,” said Jeff Michalski, a Seattle-based National Weather Service meteorologist. “It’s a good day to rake leaves and make sure those storm drains are clear.”

Rain returns Thursday with a strong system hitting western Washington on Friday and lasting through most of the weekend, the Weather Service said. The system will bring heavy rain to the lowlands, snow to the mountains and winds across the region.

Residents and visitors to the coast should be prepared for high seas on Saturday, the Weather Service said.

There might be a brief dry period Sunday but rain will quickly return for the next several days.

