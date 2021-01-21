Snow could be headed your way this weekend, and it plans on sticking around

Below-freezing temperatures are headed to Puget Sound this weekend, and snow is hitching a ride.

The sub-freezing weather is arriving late Friday from interior Canada, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday night snow could be falling in areas above 500 feet throughout Puget Sound.

Snow accumulations — under 1 inch — will barely build a snowman, but flurries could stick around through Wednesday, the Weather Service said. Snow and rain could alternate depending on elevation.

The snow level is expected between 500 and 1,000 feet. However, if the system brings more moisture than expected, the snow level could drop, the Weather Service said.

People living without heat and outdoor pets could be impacted by the days-long stretch of cold air. Gardeners should prepare sensitive plants for cold exposure.

Drivers should expect patchy freezing fog which can make roadways and bridges slick.

Expect lows in the low 30s and highs in the low 40s through Wednesday, the Weather Service said. Temperatures should begin to rise again late next week.