Winter arrives with one-two punch of snow — 6 inches? — and gusty winds through weekend

It’s been forecast, rumored, hoped for and feared this winter: Snow. Until now, it’s been mostly a no-show.

The snow drought ends Thursday, forecasters say. Cold arctic air is meeting up with moisture from the Pacific Ocean and western Washington is the mixing bowl.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 4-6 inches for Tacoma and 6-8 inches for Olympia beginning Thursday morning and lasting through Saturday. Gusty winds also are forecast.

The snow will come in two waves, with the first blast hitting Thursday and the second coming in during the weekend.

Snow levels will fall below 500 feet and temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below normal, according to AccuWeather.

Forecasters were having a challenging time predicting where the heaviest snow would hit and urged caution for travelers between Seattle and Portland.

Highs in the Tacoma area should hit 34 degrees on Thursday and 32 on Friday, according to the Weather Service. Lows will dip to 23 Friday.

The Washington coast might become the state’s banana belt during the storms with highs of 39 during the weekend. The Cascades, meanwhile, could see 2-3 feet of snow. Avalanche danger, already high, will increase.

Winds of 10-15 miles per hour could lead to poor visibility from blowing snow Thursday through Sunday. They can also lead to hypothermia in individuals not properly attired for extreme weather. Friday’s and Saturday’s lows in Tacoma will feel about 17 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

The winter weather should start easing up on Sunday. Tuesday’s high in Tacoma will be 45.

