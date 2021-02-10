Tacoma to deploy snow plows for streets as storm looms

The city of Tacoma is prepping its streets as a snowstorm looms.

The National Weather Service is predicting 4-6 inches for Tacoma with some gusty winds starting Thursday and through the weekend.

The city’s Street Operations Division is deploying 12 snow plows, four sanding trucks and three de-icing trucks throughout Tacoma starting the early morning of Thursday and will continue snow operations throughout the storm event, according to a press release Wednesday.

“During a snowstorm event, city crews plow and de-ice streets on a priority level, beginning with primary arterial streets, followed by secondary and auxiliary routes,” said the press release. “The time required to clear these routes depends on the intensity and severity of the snowstorm.”

City crews do not plow and or de-ice residential streets.

The city encourages residents to prepare for snow by:

Equipping vehicles with good tires, windshield wipers, chains, sand and emergency supplies.

Researching public transportation options.

Planning driving routes and organizing them by primary, secondary and then auxiliary routes as outlined on the City’s snow routes map.

Look for a flat place to park your vehicle on nights when snow is forecasted if you live on a hill. Also choose a location where putting on chains can be done safely.

For those who live or work on a snow plow route, look for a flat street to legally park your vehicle to prevent from getting covered or blocked in by plowed snow.