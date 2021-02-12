Winter weather closes parks across Pierce County

Pierce County announced park closures due to snow on Friday morning.

Ashford Park, Cross Park, Spanaway Park, Bresemann Forest, Mayfair Playfield, Lake Spanaway Golf Course and Chambers Bay Golf Course and Grill will be closed until the weather clears, a press release said.

Weather conditions have also closed Skateboard Park and Spire Rock.

Sprinker Recreation Center remains open to the public, but only the Military Road entrance is open, the press release said.

Chambers Creek Regional Park is open, but the playground and Central Meadow gate have been closed.

“Please use caution on all trails throughout our park system during these weather conditions,” the county press release said.