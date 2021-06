Miton residents, including those in Edgewood, are being asked to conserve water because reservoirs are running low, the city announced Sunday on its website. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Miton residents, including those in Edgewood, are being asked to conserve water because reservoirs are running low, the city announced Sunday on its website.

“Due to the extreme heat, water usage is at an all-time high,” the website reads.

“We are asking that all residents of Milton, along with those we serve in Edgewood, keep water usage to a minimum until Tuesday morning.”