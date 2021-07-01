‘Small number’ of deaths might be connected to weekend heat wave in Pierce County

Records temperatures across Washington over the weekend contributed to health problems for many. AP

Pierce County is investigating how much the weekend’s extreme heat proved fatal for residents.

Libby Catalinich, director of communications for the county, told The News Tribune on Wednesday, “The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is currently investigating a small number of deaths that may be heat-related.”

She added, “No further information is available at this time due to ongoing investigations.”

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department also noted it did not have a tally yet regarding heat-related deaths. It received eight heat-related calls between Monday and Tuesday, and hundreds of page views of its heat-safety web page.

On Tuesday, King County reported at least two deaths tied to the extreme heat and another 11 on Wednesday.

More than 1,000 visited emergency rooms statewide for suspected illness tied to the heat as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health said Wednesday that it admitted patients “across the system over the weekend for hyperthermia and heat stroke.”

It did not offer specific numbers. MultiCare did not respond to request for information.

Officials estimate more than 100 deaths will be tied to the Pacific Northwest heat wave.