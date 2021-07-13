First Pierce County victims of June heat wave identified

Stock photo Getty Images

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the names of 20 of the 23 victims confirmed so far in heat-related deaths from June’s extreme heat wave.

The victims ranged in age from 53 to 96.

The office said the list “will be updated as investigations conclude and next of kin are notified.”

Earlier Tuesday, the office issued a new death toll for the county of people who died as a result of the late June extreme heat event, nearly doubling the total from the last update of July 2.

The list of heat-wave deaths so far:

▪ Jerry Elmer Jonas, 78, Puyallup

▪ Dennis J. Kieffer, 76, Tacoma

▪ Linda Pearl Marcomb, 64, Tacoma

▪ Michael Williams, 71, Puyallup

▪ Mariah Fern Christensen, 67, Sumner

▪ Emma Jean Grimm, 72, Tacoma

▪ Randall Dean Zimmerman, 56, Puyallup

▪ Dianna Riley, 64, Puyallup

▪ Ron Newark, 73, Tacoma

▪ Darlene Becker, 68, Lakewood

▪ Estel Greer, 61, Lakewood

▪ Terry Duncan, 69, Tacoma

▪ David A. Harvey, 60, Puyallup

▪ Paramjit Singh, 53, Puyallup

▪ Concordia Maguad Parreno, 96, Spanaway

▪ Maryann Parrot, 74, Tacoma

▪ Bonnie Mavoureen Loftin, 76, Sumner

▪ Michael Anthony Williams, 55, Tacoma

▪ Kathleen Russell, 68, Fircrest

▪ Dawn Rencken, 66, Tacoma