Weather News

First Pierce County victims of June heat wave identified

Stock photo
Stock photo Getty Images

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday released the names of 20 of the 23 victims confirmed so far in heat-related deaths from June’s extreme heat wave.

The victims ranged in age from 53 to 96.

The office said the list “will be updated as investigations conclude and next of kin are notified.”

Earlier Tuesday, the office issued a new death toll for the county of people who died as a result of the late June extreme heat event, nearly doubling the total from the last update of July 2.

The list of heat-wave deaths so far:

Jerry Elmer Jonas, 78, Puyallup

Dennis J. Kieffer, 76, Tacoma

Linda Pearl Marcomb, 64, Tacoma

Michael Williams, 71, Puyallup

Mariah Fern Christensen, 67, Sumner

Emma Jean Grimm, 72, Tacoma

Randall Dean Zimmerman, 56, Puyallup

Dianna Riley, 64, Puyallup

Ron Newark, 73, Tacoma

Darlene Becker, 68, Lakewood

Estel Greer, 61, Lakewood

Terry Duncan, 69, Tacoma

David A. Harvey, 60, Puyallup

Paramjit Singh, 53, Puyallup

Concordia Maguad Parreno, 96, Spanaway

Maryann Parrot, 74, Tacoma

Bonnie Mavoureen Loftin, 76, Sumner

Michael Anthony Williams, 55, Tacoma

Kathleen Russell, 68, Fircrest

Dawn Rencken, 66, Tacoma

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service