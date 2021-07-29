80-degree weather is on the way to Tacoma. City to open cooling center Thursday

Warmer weather will descend over Western Washington starting Thursday, according to forecasts.

In Tacoma, the city is preparing for the weather by opening the Lighthouse Activity Center at 5016 A St. for those in need of cooling off.

The center will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 29) and Friday (July 30) and 1-6 p.m. on Saturday (July 31).

The city opens the center on days the weather is forecast over 85 degrees.

The National Weather Service is currently showing a high of 82 in Tacoma on Thursday, a high of 84 on Friday and a high of 81 on Sunday.

Weather.com is predicting even higher temperatures for Tacoma: 88 degrees on Thursday, 90 on Friday and 86 on Saturday.

The city also opens the Lighthouse Activity Center as an air quality relief center when air quality levels are designated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

Guests will be required to wear masks and follow designated COVID-19 safety protocols at the center.

The city of Tacoma said in a press release on Wednesday that staff are reaching out to and coordinating with homeless shelter providers to ensure they have adequate supplies.