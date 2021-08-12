With hot temperatures forecast through weekend, cooling centers opening across region

A heat wave forecast to stretch into Saturday evening is expected to bring sweltering temperatures to Pierce County this week. The county and City of Tacoma are preparing for the dangerously hot conditions by opening several cooling centers.

In Tacoma, the Lighthouse Activity Center at 5016 A St. will be open for people looking to cool off through Saturday. The center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 1-6 p.m. on weekends. Guests will be required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Rise Center at 2136 Martin Luther King Jr. Way is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Guests will be required to wear masks and have their temperature checked.

More cooling centers will be open in Puyallup, Lakewood, University Place, Steilacoom, Bonney Lake and Fife. The hours for these cooling centers and mask requirements are available on the county’s website.

The National Weather Service shows high temperatures of 92 Thursday, 96 Friday and 88 Saturday. According to the service, the heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for people working or participating in activities outdoors.