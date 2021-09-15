Rain, wind, thunder: It’s all coming to Tacoma starting Friday

Tacoma’s hot, dry summer of 2021 is about to get washed down the gutter.

Rain, heavy at times, will begin falling Friday in Western Washington and last through the weekend. Wind and possible thunderstorms add to the drama of the season’s first big storm.

“It’s looking like probably 1 to 2 inches over the weekend,” said Mary Butwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. The storm system formed in the Gulf of Alaska.

Enjoy Thursday’s dryness — it’s the last you’ll see in awhile. By Friday mid-morning, an early drizzle will have turned to rain.

Coastal Washington, along with the Cascade and Olympic ranges, will see the most rain — as much as 3 inches by the end of the weekend.

The air will get a good cleaning. Expect sustained winds up to 15 miles per hour on Friday, Butwin said.

Thunderstorms could reverberate though the region, especially on Saturday.

“You likely won’t have a line of thunderstorms coming in,” Butwin said. “It will just be a few here and there.”

Flooding and flakes

The region’s months-long drought could have an effect on the incoming storm, Butwin said. Rain falling on bare, compacted and dry soil could run off more quickly.

That could lead to increased pressure on street gutters and storm drains. Some stressed trees have dropped their leaves earlier this year following the late June heat dome event.

The snow level could drop to 6,000 feet Saturday from Friday’s level of 8,000-9,000 feet.

Snow, or the promise of it, is what prompted Crystal Mountain ski resort to close for the season Tuesday.

“We’ll see you when the snow falls,” the resort Tweeted Tuesday.

"We'll see you when the snow falls," the resort Tweeted Tuesday.

Driving

The first big storm of the season means a spike in vehicle crashes, said Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer. Oil and other vehicle fluids have been collecting for months on the state’s roadways.

“As soon as the first rains hit, those fluids will surface and make those roads incredibly slick,” Reyer said.

Reyer urged drivers to increase following distance and slow down when roads become wet.

A sudden downpour and heavy runoff could mean standing water on a roadway, Reyer said. It doesn’t take much for a vehicle to hydroplane. Now, is also a good time to check on your tires’ treads, he said. It’s those gaps that disperse water and keep vehicles from hydroplaning.

If you see water pooling up ahead or find yourself hydroplaning, the most important tip, Reyer said, is not to make erratic steering movements.

“Stay straight,” Reyer said. “Hold your steering wheel with both hands. If you can, try to reduce your speed but try to stay off the brakes.”