Why is it so smoky across the Pacific Northwest?

The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon explains why the Pacific Northwest skies are filled with smoke from wildfires in Canada.
By
How does climate change affect us?

Weather

How does climate change affect us?

Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.

How does climate change affect you

Weather

How does climate change affect you

An introduction to the causes of modern-day climate change, signs that the climate is already changing, and how climate change affects the environment and humans' well-being.