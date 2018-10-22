You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.
Tornado moves through Two Guns, Arizona

A tornado swept through Two Guns, Arizona, on October 21, prompting a brief 20-minute tornado warning to be issued by the National Weather Service. The tornado was spotted by the I-40 highway near Two Guns, Arizona, but dissipated quickly.

