‘Uncertainty’ about whether snow is coming back to the lowlands this week, or just rain

Snow is back in the forecast for Puget Sound, but it’s likely to come with rain, if at all, this week.
A storm is expected early Tuesday and could bring light snow.
Some models show it bringing trace amounts to Tacoma and Seattle, while others show it being a mixture of rain and snow.
“At this point, the uncertainty is simply too large,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, said.
The National Weather Service said there should be little to no snow accumulation.
Snow levels will drop to 500-1,000 feet and temperatures remain colder than usual for February.
Right now, we’re No. 1 for coldest average temperatures in February at 35.1 degrees.
But with 11 days left in the month, it’s unclear whether we’ll remain below the average cold temps of 35.6 degrees in February 1956.
The sun will return Thursday with temperatures in the mid-40s, but another system appears to be moving in Friday through Saturday.
Forecasts show more possibility for a snow and rain combination in the lowlands.
