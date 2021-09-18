Overnight storm’s rain and winds down trees, knock out power in Pierce, Thurston counties

A cold front moving into the Puget Sound Friday night and Saturday morning brought heavy winds and rain to Tacoma and Seattle. The storm downed trees and power lines throughout the region.

In Tacoma on Saturday, about 260 residents were still without power as of 7 a.m., according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The storm left thousands without power overnight, with TPU reporting they were working to restore power to 7,597 customers at 2 a.m. In Puyallup, some areas of the city were still without power as of 7 a.m., acccording to the Puyallup Police Department.

In Thurston County, roughly 400 residents didn’t have power at about 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Puget Sound Energy’s outage map.

The worst of the winds came overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some residents in the region posted photos on social media of downed trees and limbs. A tree damaged part of Federal Way resident Jami Sheets’ fence near her home.

Well, we survived the wind/rainstorm last night. Our tree, not so much. Luckily it just took out some fence boards, but big yikes and huge ughs. pic.twitter.com/mdC98pTirB — Jami Sheets...IS DRAFTING?? (@sheetsandink) September 18, 2021

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Breezy south to southwesterly winds were forecast to continue throughout Saturday with occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph, according to the service.

Persistent rain was expected to continue through mid-morning Saturday before tapering off from west to east, according to the National Weather Service. At 1 a.m. Saturday, up to an inch of rain had fallen in areas in and around the Puget Sound with higher rainfall seen in parts of the Cascades, Olympics and along the outer coast.

The region’s first taste of rainy fall weather is expected to continue through the weekend with more rain and possible thunderstorms Sunday. According to the weather service, additional weekend rain is expected to amount to less than a tenth of an inch.

Some dry and partly sunny weather is expected Monday and Tuesday next week, but the rain is forecast to return Wednesday.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 10:16 AM.