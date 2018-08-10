That last excuse keeping the vast majority of Washington adults from voting - the financial burden of a postage stamp - is gone this year. Don’t spend it all in one place, folks.
That last excuse keeping the vast majority of Washington adults from voting - the financial burden of a postage stamp - is gone this year. Don’t spend it all in one place, folks. West MCT

Five ways to spend those coins you saved on Election Day

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

August 10, 2018 04:22 PM

This week’s Five Spot: 5 ways to spend the 50 cents you saved by not having to buy a postage stamp in Tuesday’s primary election.

1 Enjoy 30 minutes of pay station parking in downtown Tacoma.

2 Enjoy a heavenly ride aboard one of the vibrating foot massage machines at the Puyallup Fair in a few weeks.

3 Buy a happy hour refreshment at a really cheap local watering hole (aka, your neighbor kid’s lemonade stand).

4 Cover the state tax on a gallon of gasoline in Washington (not including the 18.4-cent federal gas tax).

5 Mail a letter to your mom. Tell her you miss her, you love her, you’re eating all your vegetables and you remembered to vote.

