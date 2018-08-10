Five ways to spend those coins you saved on Election Day

This week’s Five Spot: 5 ways to spend the 50 cents you saved by not having to buy a postage stamp in Tuesday’s primary election.
1 Enjoy 30 minutes of pay station parking in downtown Tacoma.
2 Enjoy a heavenly ride aboard one of the vibrating foot massage machines at the Puyallup Fair in a few weeks.
3 Buy a happy hour refreshment at a really cheap local watering hole (aka, your neighbor kid’s lemonade stand).
4 Cover the state tax on a gallon of gasoline in Washington (not including the 18.4-cent federal gas tax).
5 Mail a letter to your mom. Tell her you miss her, you love her, you’re eating all your vegetables and you remembered to vote.
Comments