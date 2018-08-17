Planes, trains and automobiles (minus the trains): 5 Pacific Northwest stolen vehicle capers

This week’s Five Spot: 5 historic, audacious and colorful Pacific Northwest vehicle heists.
1 August 2018 – Sea-Tac Airport grounds crew worker Richard “Beebo” Russell steals a commuter plane, performs jaw-dropping aerobatics over Puget Sound and makes a fatal plunge onto Ketron Island.
2 February 2015 – A mystery thief swipes a truck filled with $1 million worth of mannequins and sewing supplies from a Federal Way hotel parking lot. The empty truck is recovered in Tacoma three days later.
3 Spring and summer 2010 – High school dropout Colton Harris-Moore, aka The Barefoot Bandit, gains infamy for a string of plane, car and boat heists originating in the San Juan Islands.
4 January 2007 –A 9-year-old Tacoma boy helps himself to a neighbor’s idling car, leads police on a 90-mph chase, crashes and later tricks his way onto an airliner bound for Texas.
5 March 1806 – Meriwether Lewis and William Clark rip off a 30-foot canoe from the Clatsop Indians after wintering on the Pacific Coast. A compensatory replica canoe is presented to the tribe 205 years later.
Comments