Colton Harris-Moore, aka The Barefoot Bandit, while he was still at large, stealing planes and other stuff and throwing down Five Spot salutes. Island County Sheriff’s Department, 2008

Planes, trains and automobiles (minus the trains): 5 Pacific Northwest stolen vehicle capers

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

August 17, 2018 04:54 PM

This week’s Five Spot: 5 historic, audacious and colorful Pacific Northwest vehicle heists.



1 August 2018 – Sea-Tac Airport grounds crew worker Richard “Beebo” Russell steals a commuter plane, performs jaw-dropping aerobatics over Puget Sound and makes a fatal plunge onto Ketron Island.

2 February 2015 – A mystery thief swipes a truck filled with $1 million worth of mannequins and sewing supplies from a Federal Way hotel parking lot. The empty truck is recovered in Tacoma three days later.

3 Spring and summer 2010 – High school dropout Colton Harris-Moore, aka The Barefoot Bandit, gains infamy for a string of plane, car and boat heists originating in the San Juan Islands.

4 January 2007 –A 9-year-old Tacoma boy helps himself to a neighbor’s idling car, leads police on a 90-mph chase, crashes and later tricks his way onto an airliner bound for Texas.

5 March 1806 – Meriwether Lewis and William Clark rip off a 30-foot canoe from the Clatsop Indians after wintering on the Pacific Coast. A compensatory replica canoe is presented to the tribe 205 years later.

