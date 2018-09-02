5 signs Washington governor Inslee is feeling his White House oats

Five signs that Gov. Jay Inslee is feeling oh-so-presidential lately.
1 He ordered flags lowered this week in honor of Arizona Sen. John McCain – before the real president got around to it.
2 He spent eight days in Iowa in June, which can only means he’s exploring a future in national politics. Or hog farming.
3 He has a certain glint in his eye, the look of a man measuring the drapes in the White House. Meanwhile, Attorney General Bob Ferguson has the look of a man measuring drapes in the governor’s mansion.
4 He learned from the master by using cake as a means of personal diplomacy – “We had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake,” (Donald Trump, April 2017); “I had some of the most delightful coffee cake I’ve ever had with breakfast at their home,” (Jay Inslee, August 2018).
5 “I haven’t ruled out running for anything,” Inslee told the Seattle Times. Political truth-o-meter translation: He’s definitely running for something.
