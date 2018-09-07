School is back in session. So put on your learnin’ hats, college students, because President Trump and his associates don’t just speak at commencement ceremonies. In our fantasy world, they’ll teach your class.
Opinion

Five college courses Trump and his sidekicks could teach

By The News Tribune Editorial Board

September 07, 2018 03:55 PM

This week’s Five Spot, back-to-school edition – Five actual college classes in the Tacoma area that could be taught by Trump administration officials and associates.

1. Pacific Lutheran University, PSYC 420: “Adolescent Psychology.” (Chief of Staff John Kelly.)

2. Evergreen State College, Department of Business Management: “Cons, Swindlers and Cheats.” (Team taught by three former campaign officials: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.)

3. University of Puget Sound, ENGL 366: “Critical Whiteness Studies.” (Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and too many others to count.)

4. University of Washington Tacoma, TCOM 247: “Television Studies.” (President Trump.)

5. Tacoma Community College, CHP340: “Disaster Preparedness.” (Ronna Romney McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair.)

And a couple more, for extra credit:

6. Bates Technical College, CARPT 202: “Wall and Ceiling Construction.” (Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.)

7. University of Puget Sound, PE114: “Cheerleading.” (Sean Hannity, Fox News host.)

