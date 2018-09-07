Five college courses Trump and his sidekicks could teach

This week’s Five Spot, back-to-school edition – Five actual college classes in the Tacoma area that could be taught by Trump administration officials and associates.
1. Pacific Lutheran University, PSYC 420: “Adolescent Psychology.” (Chief of Staff John Kelly.)
2. Evergreen State College, Department of Business Management: “Cons, Swindlers and Cheats.” (Team taught by three former campaign officials: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos.)
3. University of Puget Sound, ENGL 366: “Critical Whiteness Studies.” (Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller and too many others to count.)
4. University of Washington Tacoma, TCOM 247: “Television Studies.” (President Trump.)
5. Tacoma Community College, CHP340: “Disaster Preparedness.” (Ronna Romney McDaniel, Republican National Committee chair.)
And a couple more, for extra credit:
6. Bates Technical College, CARPT 202: “Wall and Ceiling Construction.” (Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.)
7. University of Puget Sound, PE114: “Cheerleading.” (Sean Hannity, Fox News host.)
